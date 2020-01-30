Baltimore County Public Schools announced Wednesday that schools will be open for a regular day on Presidents Day on Feb. 17 to make up for a closure in December.
The school system wrote in a news release Wednesday that the Maryland State Board of Education approved the county school system’s request to make Feb. 17, a Monday, a regular school day. All schools and offices will be open, the school system wrote.
“The change is in accordance with the 2019-2020 school calendar, and the planned use of emergency closure make-up days,” the school system wrote. “Opening schools on February 17, 2020 will make up for the school system’s emergency closure of schools on December 16, 2019.”