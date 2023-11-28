Mental health hotline to launch at five Baltimore County middle schools later this month

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Students at five Baltimore County middle schools will soon be able to call a hotline for mental health services, Superintendent Myriam Rogers said at a news conference Tuesday.

The 24/7 hotline, called the Cigna Student Support Line, is expected to launch later this month and be available for students at Franklin Middle School in Reisterstown, General John Stricker Middle School in Dundalk, Northwest Academy of Health Sciences in Pikesville, Perry Hall Middle School in Nottingham and Stemmers Run Middle School in Essex.

Students can talk to Cigna staff trained in crisis management, get assessed for crisis intervention or have non-crisis calls directed to counseling or other resources, Rogers said. The insurance company’s hotline is available in English and Spanish.

“Prior to the pandemic we knew that our students and staff members and families needed support,” Rogers said. “But especially after the pandemic, we know that there is a need for support and we know that if student and staff primary needs aren’t taken [care of] that they really can’t avail themselves to high levels of teaching and learning.”

Rogers said the hotline is being tested at the five schools, which were selected based on need. Data from the pilot program will determine whether to expand to the entire district. Cigna, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, is not charging the school system for the service.

Last month, the county rolled out a behavioral teletherapy app called TalkShape that high schoolers can use to speak with mental health counselors online, schedule in-person meetings with school counselors, and access wellness programs. The two-year contract is priced by usage on a per-student, per-month model with a spending cap of $1.8 million. The anticipated cost this fiscal year is $625,000.

Rogers said the district is working on providing age-appropriate mental health services for elementary school students.

As part of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, the state’s landmark education reform plan, school districts must provide full-day prekindergarten for 3- and 4-year-olds whose families’ incomes are at or below 300% of the federal poverty level. Baltimore County has taken its first steps to achieve that goal by creating two full-day prekindergarten classes at Dogwood Elementary School in Woodlawn, which previously only had half-day programs.

Rogers said the district used Blueprint and county school system funds for the expanded prekindergarten classes at Dogwood. The district is gearing up to launch “a large number of programs” for full-day prekindergarten at the start of the 2024-25 academic year, Rogers said, but declined to say how many.

Students at two elementary schools are preparing to move into renovated buildings in January. Redhouse Run Elementary School in Rosedale now has 775 seats and Summit Park Elementary in Pikesville has 735 seats following the completion of capital projects.

Also in January, Rogers will submit her operating budget request for fiscal year 2025 to the Baltimore County Board of Education Jan. 8.