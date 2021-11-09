Baltimore County government, school system announce wage increases in attempt to combat bus driver shortages

Baltimore County government and school system leaders announced plans Tuesday to increase school bus driver wages and eliminate financial barriers to employment in hopes of stymying severe driver shortages across the region.
Baltimore County school system will offer a range of bonuses and increase wages for the drivers who transport more than 85,000 students on more than 800 routes to and from schools each day. And Baltimore County has pledged to cover various out-of-pocket expenses for driver applicants that can be barriers to employment, officials announced during a news conference Tuesday.
“We know that getting our students to school safely and efficiently is one of our most sacred responsibilities,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. during the news conference.
School systems across the country are facing a shortage of bus drivers, placing a burden on both students’ families and existing employees who are picking up additional driving routes.
In Baltimore City, driver shortages hampered the first day of the fall semester leaving several hundred students stranded. And Howard County leaders warned Monday of bus driver call-outs affecting services for students. Baltimore County students as young as four have been left waiting at their stops for drivers, Olszewski said.
County government officials will cover the cost of pre-employment background checks, fingerprinting, physical exams, mandatory drug testing and, in some cases, sleep apnea tests for commercial drivers license holders, he said.
Superintendent Darryl Williams said the school system will invest $5.2 million, using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, the federal legislation that gave money to schools related to the pandemic, to cover financial incentives through the remainder of the school year. The incentives include monthly rewards for on-time attendance, sign-on bonuses, employee referral incentives and $1,000 retention bonuses paid in December and June. The system will also offer more flexible time off and a $2 per hour shift differential for drivers who take on additional routes through the remainder of the school year.
School board chairwoman Makeda Scott said the board was committed to providing the funding needed to address bus driver shortages. Williams is expected to present more details on the incentives during the school board meeting Tuesday evening.
A representative of the union for Baltimore County school bus drivers applauded the funding pledges during the news conference.
“This is a direction moving in the right way,” said Bryan Epps, president of the AFSME Local 434. “This is a win for all of AFSME employees.”