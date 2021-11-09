Baltimore County government, school system announce wage increases in attempt to combat bus driver shortages

Superintendent Darryl Williams said the school system will invest $5.2 million, using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan, the federal legislation that gave money to schools related to the pandemic, to cover financial incentives through the remainder of the school year. The incentives include monthly rewards for on-time attendance, sign-on bonuses, employee referral incentives and $1,000 retention bonuses paid in December and June. The system will also offer more flexible time off and a $2 per hour shift differential for drivers who take on additional routes through the remainder of the school year.