Baltimore County school board meeting audio interruption not caused by network breach, investigators say

A state investigation into “inappropriate audio” of a moaning woman that interrupted a late-night Baltimore County school board meeting last month has concluded the incident was not the result of a network system breach.
Officials with the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education, who were asked by board officers to investigate the incident, said Thursday that the audio did not appear to be intentionally transmitted. Investigators could not determine the source of the audio.
The incident occurred after 1 a.m. near the end of the Oct. 13 board meeting. Numerous elected officials, staff and members of the community attended the public meeting, including the student representative to the board.
County schools spokesman Brandon Oland said at the time that the school system received complaints about the incident.
“The Board and the Superintendent will continue to assess measures to mitigate the occurrence of such disruptions in the future,” according to a statement from county schools officials.