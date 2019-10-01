Eight Baltimore County schools will be closed Tuesday because the buildings don’t have air conditioning and forecasters predict temperatures will rise above 90 degrees.
“Due to impending excessive heat, Baltimore County Public Schools will close all non-air conditioned facilities on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019,” the district tweeted. “All magnet school shuttles will continue on normal schedules.”
Bedford Elementary, Berkshire Elementary, Colgate Elementary, Dulaney High, Lansdowne High, Watershed Public Charter, Campfield Early Learning Center and Catonsville Center for Alternative Studies will all be closed.
Baltimore City schools were previously scheduled for a half-day Wednesday.
City students have already been dismissed early three times this school year, which began about a month ago.
Baltimore City schools are among the oldest in the state. A state analysis published Tuesday shows that just 17 percent are in good condition, the lowest percentage of any district. Meanwhile, 11 percent of building were deemed inadequate.
In Baltimore County, 66 percent of building are in good condition. None are considered inadequate.