Union workers call for Baltimore City Community College president to step down

Attendees cheer during a rally at Baltimore City Community College's Liberty Campus by AFSCME Local 1870, seeking the removal of Dr. Debra L. McCurdy as university president Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

A group of Baltimore City Community College union workers rallied Tuesday for the college’s president, Debra McCurdy, to step down as leader.

Members of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME Maryland Council 3, which numbered about 25 by the end, gathered at the college’s main Liberty Heights Campus in West Baltimore to protest high vacancy rates, stagnant wages and declining student enrollment.

“It’s a revolving door,” Cynthia Wilson, a senior records and registration specialist at the community college, said in an interview. New hires “are walking in, looking around and walking back out.”

The college had a 34% staff vacancy rate in 2022, according to a 2023 state budget analysis.

BCCC is a two-year institution sponsored by the state that offers associate degrees and certificate programs at three main campuses. The state in 2023 proposed restricting some funds when the college failed to submit reports about declining enrollment, staff vacancies and how the college is fulfilling realignment tasks mandated by the General Assembly.

A BCCC spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2017, the General Assembly pushed the college to improve with a law requiring it to restructure its board of trustees, create partnerships with Baltimore City Public Schools, improve its technology and refocus the president’s leadership team, among other priorities. Enrollment has declined over the past several years.

Enrollment of full-time equivalent students dropped from a high of 7,000 students in fiscal year 2011 to a low of around 2,690 students in fiscal year 2022, a 61.5% decline, according to the state budget analysis.

Overall enrollment declined for a third consecutive year, decreasing by 8.4%, or 326 students, compared to fall 2021, and by 27.9%, or 1,371 students, compared to fall 2019, impacting BCCC’s revenue.

Union workers said high turnover is straining employees tasked with transferring student transcripts from the legacy system into the new digital system. Members, including hourly administrative and environmental staff, also questioned McCurdy’s six-figure salary.

“BCCC’s leadership tried to tell us in bargaining that they couldn’t give staff additional raises to help keep up with inflation because they said BCCC had no funds. But somehow, they have plenty of money to give to President McCurdy,” Patrick Moran, president of AFSCME Maryland Council 3, said in a statement.

Union members in February issued a vote of no confidence over McCurdy’s leadership to the board of trustees. McCurdy has led the college since 2019.

Hank Hollis with the local AFSCME holds a sign during a rally at Baltimore City Community College's Liberty Campus by AFSCME Local 1870, seeking the removal of Dr. Debra L. McCurdy as university president. Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

About 100 AFSCME members petitioned 200 signatures to present to the board of trustees to remove McCurdy. Workers on Tuesday said the board ignored their concerns and now want Gov. Wes Moore to appoint a new college president.

Kurt Schmoke, the chairman of the board of trustees, as well as a current president of the University of Baltimore and a former Baltimore mayor, said in March that the board intends to extend McCurdy’s contract.

“While all recognize that much work is still to be done and that change is often difficult, we are convinced that she has developed a strategic direction that offers the best chance to achieve goals of sustained excellence for BCCC,” Schmoke said in a March statement.