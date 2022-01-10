The list of schools shifting to virtual learning Monday in Baltimore City

Baltimore City Public Schools is shifting 57 schools to virtual learning Monday, 55 of them due to a surge in positive tests for COVID-19 among students and staff.
These are the affected schools:
- Arlington Elementary School
- Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle School
- Baltimore International Academy East
- Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (Grade 10 only)
- Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School
- Barclay Elementary/Middle School
- Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School
- Calvin Rodwell Elementary School
- Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary
- City Neighbors Hamilton #346
- Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School
- Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
- Curtis Bay Elementary School
- Dr. Bernard Harris, Sr., Elementary School
- Dunbar High School
- Edgewood Elementary School
- Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership School
- Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
- Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School
- Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School
- Frederick Elementary School
- Graceland Park O’Donnell Heights Elementary/Middle School
- Gwynns Falls Elementary School
- Hamilton Elementary/Middle School
- Hampstead Hill Academy
- Hartford Heights Elementary School
- Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School
- Highlandtown Elementary Middle School #215
- Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School #237
- Independence School Local High School
- James McHenry Elementary/Middle School
- John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School
- Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School
- Liberty Elementary School
- Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School
- Mary E. Rodman Elementary School
- Matthew A. Henson Elementary School
- Medfield Heights Elementary School
- Moravia Park Elementary School
- Morrell Park Elementary/Middle School
- National Academy Foundation
- New Song Academy
- Patterson Park Public Charter School
- Pimlico Elementary/Middle School
- Rosemont Elementary/Middle School
- Sharp-Leadenhall Elementary/Middle School
- Southwest Baltimore Charter School
- Stadium School (7th and 8th grade)
- The Belair-Edison School
- The Empowerment Academy
- The Green School of Baltimore
- The Historic Samuel Coleridge Taylor Elementary
- Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School
- Wildwood Elementary/Middle School
- William Paca Elementary School
- Wolfe Street Academy
- Yorkwood Elementary School
Two other schools also are closed Monday due to what is being described as facilities challenges. They are:
- Renaissance Academy High School
- Booker T. Washington Middle School for the Arts