The list of schools shifting to virtual learning Monday in Baltimore City

By
Baltimore Sun
Jan 09, 2022 10:34 PM

Baltimore City Public Schools is shifting 57 schools to virtual learning Monday, 55 of them due to a surge in positive tests for COVID-19 among students and staff.

These are the affected schools:

  • Arlington Elementary School
  • Armistead Gardens Elementary/Middle School
  • Baltimore International Academy East
  • Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (Grade 10 only)
  • Baltimore Montessori Public Charter School
  • Barclay Elementary/Middle School
  • Bay-Brook Elementary/Middle School
  • Calvin Rodwell Elementary School
  • Charles Carroll Barrister Elementary
  • City Neighbors Hamilton #346
  • Commodore John Rodgers Elementary/Middle School
  • Cross Country Elementary/Middle School
  • Curtis Bay Elementary School
  • Dr. Bernard Harris, Sr., Elementary School
  • Dunbar High School
  • Edgewood Elementary School
  • Elmer A. Henderson: A Johns Hopkins Partnership School
  • Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School
  • Fallstaff Elementary/Middle School
  • Fort Worthington Elementary/Middle School
  • Frederick Elementary School
  • Graceland Park O’Donnell Heights Elementary/Middle School
  • Gwynns Falls Elementary School
  • Hamilton Elementary/Middle School
  • Hampstead Hill Academy
  • Hartford Heights Elementary School
  • Hazelwood Elementary/Middle School
  • Highlandtown Elementary Middle School #215
  • Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School #237
  • Independence School Local High School
  • James McHenry Elementary/Middle School
  • John Ruhrah Elementary/Middle School
  • Leith Walk Elementary/Middle School
  • Liberty Elementary School
  • Maree G. Farring Elementary/Middle School
  • Mary E. Rodman Elementary School
  • Matthew A. Henson Elementary School
  • Medfield Heights Elementary School
  • Moravia Park Elementary School
  • Morrell Park Elementary/Middle School
  • National Academy Foundation
  • New Song Academy
  • Patterson Park Public Charter School
  • Pimlico Elementary/Middle School
  • Rosemont Elementary/Middle School
  • Sharp-Leadenhall Elementary/Middle School
  • Southwest Baltimore Charter School
  • Stadium School (7th and 8th grade)
  • The Belair-Edison School
  • The Empowerment Academy
  • The Green School of Baltimore
  • The Historic Samuel Coleridge Taylor Elementary
  • Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School
  • Wildwood Elementary/Middle School
  • William Paca Elementary School
  • Wolfe Street Academy
  • Yorkwood Elementary School

Two other schools also are closed Monday due to what is being described as facilities challenges. They are:

  • Renaissance Academy High School
  • Booker T. Washington Middle School for the Arts
