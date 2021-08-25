Maryland students are going back to school amid COVID surge. Share your questions, concerns and tips with us.

The return to in-person learning in a majority of schools across the state is about to begin, but it comes as the more contagious delta variant is contributing to a rise in coronavirus cases in Maryland.
Hospital beds for kids are already starting to fill up, and doctors are worried that schools reopening will only worsen the problem, particularly since children under 12 are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.
Debates over mask mandates, vaccinations, quarantines and testing means that the return to school is bound to be met with hurdles for students, parents, teachers and administrators alike.
