Maryland education department asks Baltimore schools to return funds after enrollment inflation scheme at high school

Maryland State Department of Education is asking the Baltimore City Public Schools system to return funds that were wrongly awarded to a city high school through a scheme to inflate enrollment.
City school leaders released Thursday a report on its investigation into the Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts, where four administrators were found to have fabricated courses and approved students for graduation when they had failed to legitimately pass classes.
Over a three-year period, about 100 students remained on the Augusta Fells Savage’s rolls but didn’t attend the school. The system has since corrected some enrollment records, but about 70 instances remain in which “suspicious actions” by staff resulted in the school getting funding for 52 students that “could not be documented or validated,” according to the report.
“The findings at Augusta Fells Savage Institute of Visual Arts are deeply troubling, and we appreciate the swift investigation, report and follow-through from Baltimore City Schools in this matter,” MSDE spokeswoman Lora Rakowski said in an email. “Given that wrongdoing has been done, it will need to be rectified.”
The state typically receives reimbursement for its share of funding in cases where ineligible students are identified, Rakowski said. Officials have not said how much funding must be returned to the state in this instance.
Funding for schools is based on a per-pupil model, so when the enrollment is inflated, more money is dispersed to the school than should be. The report notes that the Maryland State Department of Education audited city enrollment in 2017 and 2019, including records at Augusta Fells Savage, and found no problems.
The Baltimore City school system has entered discussions with the Maryland State Department of Education concerning the matter.
Maryland State Department of Education’s department’s audit and accountability offices will follow up with city school officials to “ensure corrective actions are taken where necessary,” Rakowski said.
The school system’s investigative unit interviewed 30 staff members and examined student transcripts, dozens of documents and emails from September 2019 to the present, uncovering more problems than expected.
In addition to the false enrollment figures, the school offered courses that were designed to allow students to make up credits but did not meet standards. The investigation also found that administrators pressured staff and teachers to change student grades.
Latest Education
Baltimore Sun reporter Liz Bowie contributed to this article.