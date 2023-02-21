Artificial intelligence career program approved for some Baltimore County Public Schools for next fall

Starting next fall, some Baltimore County Public Schools students will have the option to partake in an artificial intelligence program as part of the system’s career and technical education options.

The new program, called Computer and Information Sciences Artificial Intelligence, was approved by the Maryland State Department of Education. The program will be available at George Washington Carver Center for Arts & Technology, Sollers Point Technical High School and Western School of Technology and Environmental Science for the 2023-24 school year.

Jobs in computer-related fields, like artificial intelligence, are predicted to increase 13% from 2016 to 2026, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“This new artificial intelligence program is an exciting and relevant addition to the diverse academic opportunities we provide for our students,” said BCPS Superintendent Darryl L. Williams in a news release.

The program comes to the school system as a result of being awarded the MSDE CTE Innovation Grant, which comes out to $150,000. The grant money has been used since 2020 to develop curriculum and purchase classroom needs for the program, like robotic dogs, according to the release.

“Labor market data from the Maryland Workforce Exchange indicates a bright outlook in Baltimore County for positions that rely on artificial intelligence, such as software developers and computer systems engineers,” said BCPS CTE coordinator Michael Grubbs in the release. “Our Artificial Intelligence Program will be offered as a magnet program of study to balance out the computer science programs that will be in every high school. Adding AI ensures that computer science is available to all students in BCPS.”