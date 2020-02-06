Maryland led the nation for a decade in the percentage of students taking and passing at least one class by the time they graduated, but as AP classes have grown in other states Maryland’s rank has fallen. In Massachusetts, 33.8 percent of graduates had passed at least one AP exam, followed by Connecticut at 32.5 percent and Florida at 32.3 percent. The lowest percentage in the nation was in Mississippi where only 7.4 percent of students had passed an exam.