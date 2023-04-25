Adult high school pilot program in Baltimore approved by Maryland State Board of Education

The Maryland State Board of Education voted Tuesday afternoon to adopt an adult high school pilot program in Baltimore.

Overseen by the Maryland State Department of Education and the Maryland Department of Labor, the program will run at the upcoming South Baltimore Adult High School in Cherry Hill. Education nonprofit Elev8 Baltimore will administer the school, and Baltimore City Community College will oversee instruction.

Students aged 21 and older will be able to participate in the free program. The pilot will offer in-person and online classes, as well as other student services, including child care, transportation and mental health support.

Almost 10% of Maryland adults do not have their high school diplomas, according to MSDE staff.

The MSDE oversees another pilot adult high school program in partnership with Goodwill Industries of the Chesapeake, to open this fall. The South Baltimore pilot does not yet have an opening date.

The adopted regulation for adult high school pilot programming allows for up to six pilot projects, each able to enroll up to 350 students. Although the program is not entitled to the financing of a public school, it may accept donations, grants and other financial assistance from the government and organizations, according to the regulation.