Paregol became sick early in the first semester when she developed a cough. Her condition became worse and she contracted pneumonia. After she left school, she was taken to an emergency room several times before she died at Johns Hopkins Hospital. The family told the Washington Post earlier this year that they believed her death could have been prevented if the university had not waited 18 days to notify students and parents that the virus was spreading through the campus. The campus was notified of the extent of the outbreak the day after her death, but the review found that the university had written a letter and was planning to send it out before her death.