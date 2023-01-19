Lawmakers criticize Maryland 529 agency for lack of communication, urgency amid problems with families’ accounts

Lawmakers criticized a state education funding agency’s top two officials Thursday, lambasting them for what they called a lack of communication or urgency as parents scrambled to find ways to pay their children’s tuition bills.

Maryland 529, an agency named for the federal tax code section that allows parents to invest money tax-free for educational purposes, has been under fire since April. That’s when almost 500 account holders reported having problems with their Maryland Prepaid College Trust accounts. Some couldn’t access their money or found that their accounts did not accrue the promised interest, leading to shortfalls of tens of thousands of dollars.

Maryland 529 offers two plans: the prepaid trust and the College Investment Plan. The former, managed by Florida firm Intuition College Savings Solutions, allows parents to lock in tuition rates from the time they open an account, and the state pays the difference in tuition increases. The latter is run similarly to a 401(k), is managed by Baltimore firm T. Rowe Price and has not reported any problems.

The prepaid trust is backed by a legislative guarantee, which guarantees that all benefits are paid, and contains some $1.1 billion in investments.

Maryland 529 blamed parents’ inability to withdraw or roll over their trust accounts on an internal interest calculation issue.

A spokesperson said earlier this month that the problem was largely resolved.

But delegates on the House Appropriations Committee said during a briefing by Maryland 529′s board chair and executive director that they heard from hundreds of parents who had reported being unable to reach anyone at the agency or Intuition and still couldn’t access their money or whose accounts contained much less money than they anticipated.

Chairman Ben Barnes, a Democrat who represents parts of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties, called the ongoing issues “disgraceful.” He said one of his constituents showed him a statement for an account with an $80,000 shortfall.

Maryland 529 Executive Director Anthony Savia said the agency had to rectify each account on a case-by-case basis.

“Resolving this issue has taken much longer than anticipated,” he said.

Dozens of parents donned red Thursday and attended a House Appropriations Committee meeting at the General Assembly in Annapolis for a hearing on Maryland's 529 college savings plans. (Lia Russell/Baltimore Sun)

“We realized, in retrospect, that more could have been done to provide account holders with updated information,” Maryland 529 board chair Peter Tsirigotis said. “And based on this, please know that we have a plan in place and we’re working assertively to resolve this issue.”

When questioned by delegates, neither Savia nor Tsirigotis could provide a specific timeline for when all account holders’ issues would be corrected. They promised to update the committee by next week.

They also couldn’t say exactly how many families reported having issues, nor could they provide demographic information on those families, frustrating Del. Darryl Barnes, a Democrat from Prince George’s County.

“That is data you should have had,” he said. “I think it is something that should be of utmost importance and I am concerned that we aren’t moving as swiftly as possible to correct this problem. I don’t see the sense of urgency to fix this problem.”

Brian Savoie of Silver Spring, an account holder who testified on behalf of parents, said he was “surprised at how unprepared” Tsirigotis and Savia seemed to be to answer certain questions.

However, Savoie was heartened at the General Assembly’s willingness to work with affected account holders.

Tsirigotis declined to comment further after the hearing.

Delegates Jheanelle Wilkins of Montgomery County and Cathi Forbes of Baltimore County said they would introduce legislation to increase transparency around the agency at a later date, but their priority is making parents whole, especially as the trust is overfunded at 140%.