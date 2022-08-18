Four Baltimore school police officers placed on desk duty after witnessing quadruple shooting early Sunday

Four Baltimore school police officers have been assigned desk duty following their presence at a quadruple shooting that left one person dead on Harford Road over the weekend.

Officials have not specified why the officers were removed from their regular duties after witnessing the homicide, which unfolded around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Harford Road in the Hamilton Hills neighborhood of Northeast Baltimore.

A man — later identified as Stephen Walker Jr., 40 — was found with a gunshot wound to his torso and pronounced dead on the scene. Three others were hospitalized with injuries, including a woman who remained in critical condition after being shot in the head.

Baltimore Police said Northeast District officers heard gunshots while patrolling the area, a busy commercial strip lined with bars and other businesses. John Fowler, a member of the Hamilton Hills Neighborhood Association, said police told neighbors that a group had gathered outside between two bars when an altercation and gunfire broke out. Bullets flew down the block just before closing time.

The Baltimore City school system confirmed Thursday that four school police officers were present at the scene as private citizens and not working in an official capacity for the system at the time of the shooting.

Sgt. Clyde Boatwright, president of the union representing school police, said the officers were “attending an event that had nothing to do with policing” and were witnesses to the homicide. Boatwright would not name the event, but he said the officers were not in uniform and did not discharge a weapon at the scene.

At least one of the officers was injured during the incident and sought treatment at an area hospital, Boatwright said.

The officers have been temporarily assigned to desk duty and are cooperating with the Baltimore Police Department, which is investigating the shooting, he said.

School police have their own department, union and contract within the city school system through a memorandum of understanding with the Baltimore Police Department. School officers may seek secondary employment outside of the department with approval from the chief of school police, such as working overtime for city police or contracting with private security companies.

The shooting early Sunday came amid an especially violent weekend across Baltimore. Four people were shot to death in three separate incidents on Friday alone, followed by a fatal shooting on Lombard Street in Southwest Baltimore late Saturday.

“Unfortunately, we experienced another challenging and unnecessarily violent weekend in Baltimore,” Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said in a statement Monday. He said the department is working hard to get illegal guns off the streets and “change the culture of violence that pervades our communities.”