‘The Fyre Festival of Nerd Camps’: Hopkins’ CTY programs names new head following abrupt shutdown

Anna Smith, a Johns Hopkins’ Center for Talented Youth alumna, felt excited to join the summer program this time as an employee.

It seemed like the perfect summer job since she would get to earn money during her brief time back in the United States between classes at the University of Western Australia.

Advertisement

Students from around the country cover their eyes as part of an expository writing course sponsored by the Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth on the campus of Hood College in Frederick in 2019. The idea of the exercise yesterday was to illustrate how people often don't observe details around them. (Sun photo by Perry Thorsvik)

Yet, leading up to the start date at Texas Christian University, Smith asked administrators which instructor she would be working with. There never was an answer. Eventually, her course in Fort Worth, Texas was cancelled due to low enrollment, and she applied and was approved for a similar position in Santa Cruz, California at UC-Santa Cruz.

“I wasn’t officially approved until like a couple of weeks before the course actually started,” Smith said. “So I think that that’s kind of indicative of how screwed up the entire process was.”

Advertisement

After traveling to Santa Cruz for the new assignment, Smith underwent staff orientation. Even then, fellow staff members told her she would be paired with her instructor in a day or two. Then she started to notice more cracks; higher-ups asked if she could pick up students from the airport, something outside of her purview.

The next day, she got the email. Her course was cancelled less than 48 hours before it was scheduled to begin.

Other staff members and families across the world received similar announcements starting June 24 from Johns Hopkins’ Center for Talented Youth Program, commonly known as CTY, stating that their on-campus courses were cancelled, many of which were scheduled to begin Sunday, June 26.

CTY began in 1979 and offers online and in-person summer courses at colleges across the country to gifted students from all over the world. About 160 programs will no longer take place because of labor shortages, according to the program’s website, affecting 1,784 students.

Refunds and reimbursements are being offered for tuition, fees and travel costs. Registrants were also given the option to enroll in an available online course or future in-person sessions at a discounted rate. Fired staff members have been promised travel reimbursements and their full salaries.

The disarray resulted in Stephen Gange, Johns Hopkins University professor and executive vice provost for academic affairs, being named interim executive director of the program on Thursday effective immediately. Virginia Roach held the title of executive director previously, according to the center’s website, and was not made available for comment by Hopkins staff. Additionally, Gange will lead a review of what happened.

“In its first summer of in-person programming since the onset of the pandemic, it is clear to us that CTY has not met Johns Hopkins University’s standards,” reads the announcement from Sunil Kumar, Johns Hopkins provost.

Smith said she has no plans to stay involved with the program following its “fall from grace.” She said it was frustrating to be kept in the dark. She’s awaiting her travel reimbursement and salary.

Advertisement

One student, Emil Sriram, was flying from Bulgaria to attend the Johns Hopkins University Center for Talented Youth Summer Program at Dickinson College in Pennsylvania, a camp that would have given him a glimpse of normalcy. In fall of 2019, he moved to Ukraine with his parents as part of their diplomatic work with the U.S. State Department. But COVID-19 took hold of the world the following year, and in January 2022, he evacuated his international school in Kyiv ahead of the Russian invasion. While his parents stayed behind in Poland for work, he finished out the eighth grade in Bulgaria while living with his grandmother.

As Emil flew to the United States, his parents received an email Friday at 3 p.m. The program he was looking forward to, that he expected to commence on Sunday, had been cancelled.

Ogniana Ivanova, Emil’s mother, said to him, “So we have some bad news, and we have some good news.”

Parents like Ivanova tried to get in contact with the program and the university without much success. Celia Brown, whose son’s program at Dickinson College had also been cancelled, said she made six phone calls trying to reach anyone that could help her. The last phone call, which she stayed on hold for an hour, was dropped right at 5 p.m. She spent about $5,000 for her son’s 3-week session.

Brown took to Facebook to organize those wanting more information on program cancellations. Some staff members have also joined in the mix. The Facebook group, originally titled “CTY screwed us 2022″ and since changed to “The Fyre Festival Of Nerd Camps,” has more than 500 members. Its name compares the abrupt Center for Talented Youth program cancellations to a 2017 infamous luxury music festival.

“We were all pretty angry at how we had been treated and the little notice that we had been given and the fact that they weren’t answering their phones or communicating with us,” Brown said. “But once people started joining the community and sharing their stories, I sort of softened and realized we need to help each other.”

Advertisement

The Evening Sun Daily Get your evening news in your e-mail inbox. Get all the top news and sports from the baltimoresun.com. >

Adriane Thorpe, CEO for Summer Institute for the Gifted, said the Hopkins cancellations impacted her more so as a mother than an executive.

“I know what it is like to spend months planning summer experiences for my daughters,” Thorpe said. “I was heartbroken for these families and knew that our team could help support these students with amazing educational opportunities at world-renowned campuses like Bryn Mawr, UCLA, University of Michigan, UC Berkeley, Yale and others.”

Current Center for Talented Youth employees David Kumler and Will Kirsch penned an open letter to Virginia Roach, Liz Albert, and the senior leadership of the program the same night Gange was named interim executive director. The letter describes how staff members were told that should they contract COVID-19, they would need to “quarantine off-site at their own expense” without pay. The pair wrote that, of course, such a protocol would lead to obstacles in hiring staff members.

Both Kumler and Kirsch declined interview requests.

“It has been a long and stressful week,” Kumler said in an email.

Amy Arrant, a parent of twins in Austin, Texas who learned the program was cancelled on the way to the airport, initially thought she wanted nothing more to do with Hopkins’ Center for Talented Youth. But after listening to others about the potential loss of the program she has a compromise.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t consider it again, honestly, unless I heard from the staff that their concerns were addressed,” Arrant said. “I don’t think we’ve completely ruled them out. But they certainly don’t get a free pass because they’re Hopkins anymore.”