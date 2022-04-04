UMBC names first female president, Valerie Sheares Ashby, as replacement for long-serving Freeman Hrabowski

The University of Maryland, Baltimore County announced Valerie Sheares Ashby will serve as the new president starting Aug. 1, becoming the first female to fill this role at the university.

Ashby, who currently serves as the dean of Duke University’s Trinity College of Arts & Sciences, received her appointment as UMBC’s sixth chief executive from the University System of Maryland Board of Regents. She will take over for Freeman A. Hrabowski, who is retiring from the university after 30 years as president.

Dr. Valerie Sheares Ashby currently serves as the dean of Duke University’s Trinity College of Arts & Sciences and will start at UMBC Aug. 1. (Shaun King for Duke University)

“To follow President Freeman Hrabowski is a distinct privilege, as he has been a role model for so many in higher education over the last 30 years, including myself,” Ashby said. “His extraordinary leadership and dedication to UMBC ensures that I am arriving at a university that is already performing at a very high level. There is no ceiling on what we can achieve from here.”

Prior to arriving at Duke, Ashby worked at the University of North Carolina. There, she served on the university’s Arts & Sciences Foundation Board of Directors and Research Advisory Council as well as chaired the College of Arts & Sciences Faculty Diversity Task Force. Additionally, she directed the UNC National Science Foundation Alliance for Graduate Education and the Professoriate, which works to help underrepresented students in STEM achieve doctoral degrees. In her present role, Ashby works to increase investment in Duke’s humanities and social science departments.

“Dr. Ashby is clearly the impressive scholar and dynamic leader we need to build on the strong foundation of inclusive excellence at UMBC,” said Board Chair Linda R. Gooden. “UMBC is a jewel — nationally and internationally recognized for its innovative teaching and pathbreaking research. All of this success is due to the dedication and hard work of President Hrabowski and his outstanding team. The Board of Regents knows this legacy will be in good hands with Dr. Ashby.”