Baltimore County schools closed Monday and Tuesday due to cyber attack

Baltimore County’s school system will remain shut down Monday and Tuesday as officials respond to a ransomware attack that hit its network systems last week, officials said Saturday.
The cyber attack closed school Wednesday for the 115,000 students attending classes entirely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This provides much-needed time for our staff to continue working to set up the instructional platform and to communicate next steps regarding devices,” the school system said on Facebook and Twitter.
School will be closed for students Monday and Tuesday, while offices will be open. Staff will be given more information about those two days, officials said.
“We understand how challenging this situation is for families and staff, and we thank you for your patience as we work through this crisis,” the statement said.
Officials said they will continue to offer updates each day on social media at 5 p.m. instead of 4 p.m. Student meals will be available for pickup at no cost at more than 300 locations as usual, including all middle and high schools.
Local officials have released little information about this week’s cyber attack, except to say that the county police department is working with the FBI and the state’s Emergency Management Agency. The county school system said the attack had affected many parts of its network.
Baltimore Sun reporters Liz Bowie and Alison Knezevich contributed to this article.