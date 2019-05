Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

Fourth grader Jasmine Hammonds listens to teacher Julie Taylorson (not pictured) speak about eitquette. In the background right is fifth grader Seth Agee. Fourth and fifth graders participate in an etiquette program called, "Guys with Ties and Girls with Pearls," where they learn table manners, internet safety, and how to dress and carry themselves properly. Several teachers teach the classes, and parents teach some sessions about cultural customs and accepting differences. Students write and present a speech, and a social tea is the culminating event of the program which was created by Wendy Carver, school counselor.