Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun

Left to right, Nathan Ngure, 6, watches as Laila Schoppert, 7, Kara Lipsky, 7, and Aurea Carmona, 6, are comforted by Roxanne Russo, their first-grade teacher at Middleborough Elementary School. The last bell of the school year has sounded and they are saying goodbye to Russo who is retiring today. She has been teaching first grade in the same classroom for 41 years.