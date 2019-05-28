West Baltimore students participate in STEM Olympics

Roots and Branches School, an arts-integrated charter school in West Baltimore, and Ecotek, a lab program for "young inventors" in fifth through eighth grade, recently hosted a STEM (Science Technology Engineering and Math) Olympics at the school to help prepare students for the Maryland Integrated Science Assessment taking place this week.

From Jan. 11 through March 24, students worked with Ecotek Lab founder Keith Young on subjects including physics, biology and chemistry. With 11 teams and more than 50 hands-on experiments, students "had the opportunity to fully engage and develop their skills in math and science," said Young.

Several fifth graders from the school participated in a national chemistry competition last month at Townson University. Young said it was the first time a Baltimore City school participated in the "You Be The Chemist Challenge."