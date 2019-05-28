Top education stories of 2012 [Pictures]
2012 was a year of many changes in local school systems and higher education institutions. Two local school systems have new superintendents as does the state Department of Education; several colleges saw turmoil at the top of their ranks; and the 2012 school year saw a rise in security concerns after a shooting in the cafeteria at Perry Hall High School on the first day of school. The following are some of the top local education stories of 2012.
