David Butler II/ Photos Special to the Baltimore Sun

Gabe Acheson of Baltimore County Maryland is greeted by his father Jon Acheson outside Yale University on Chapel Street in New Haven Connecticut after completing his 390 mile trek from his hometown of Rodger's Forge, Md. to Yale with most of his route along the Appalachian Trail. Acheson is fulfilling a promise he made in his college application to walk to Yale if he was accepted.