Advertisement Advertisement Education Third Howard County redistricting hearing | PHOTOS Sep 26, 2019 | 5:59 PM A third hearing is held to discuss Howard County's school redistricting plan. Next Gallery PHOTOS Second Howard County redistricting hearing | PHOTOS Advertisement Education Howard County Hearing and protests about Howard County school redistricting plan | PHOTOS Sep 17, 2019 Locke manuscript discovered First day of school throughout the Baltimore area Learning music from the professionals at Master Music Class Morgan State campus safety Howard County Library's new artist-in-residence Last day at Monarch Academy Baltimore New Baltimore County Schools superintendent Darryl Williams