Maryland colleges: Breaking down cost, grad rates & earning potential

The U.S. Department of Education released its College Scorecard, and here's a snapshot of how Maryland's colleges and universities stack up in terms of cost, graduation rates and average earnings for recent graduates.

Average annual cost is for federal financial aid recipients after aid from the school, state and federal government. For public schools, only students with in-state tuition are counted.

Graduation rate is graduation within six years for four-year universities and within four years for community colleges and other types of colleges.

Salary information is based on the median earnings of students who received federal financial aid, 10 years after enrollment.

