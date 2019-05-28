Growing Towson University
As Towson University celebrates its 150th anniversary, its leaders see a university on the rise -- adding programs and growing its student population. But the university's growth is causing challenges on campus as well as in the surrounding suburban Baltimore County neighborhoods. Campus leaders are working out where to house and teach Towson's students, and how to manage tensions with residential neighbors.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad