Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD-- August 24, 2015--Jayln (cq) Toatley, left, 18, is greeted by David Wilson, right, President of Morgan State University, on his first day as a freshman psychology major. He is from Upper Marlboro MD. Today is the first day back on campus for students. The administration welcomed them with snacks and drinks on the main academic quad this morning. Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun