Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

Lance Cohen uses a cutting wheel to shorten a piece of ductwork in the class. Classmates (left to right) Zach Iacoboni and Xavier Engleton watch as he cuts the metal. Dulaney offers a heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) program at the school. The only one of it's kind in the county and one of the few in Maryland. It offers 150 students training in the skilled trade, with certifications, college credit, and routes to good-paying careers. Lloyd Fox, Sun Photographer #14601