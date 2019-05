Baltimore County Circuit Court

"Judge Cox, the Shaun I know is smart. He is funny. He is kind. He is gentle. He is humble. And, he is selfless. That is how I raised him. He would always tell others he 'wanted to make my mom proud of me,'" Leatrice Dance wrote in a letter to the judge.

"I know Shaun regrets his actions, has apologized and repented to God, and will never do anything remotely like this ever again. I promise you. How do I know — because I know my baby, and I hope you see him as the smart, funny, kind, gentle, humble, and selfless person that I know he is."