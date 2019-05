Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun

U.S. Rep. Elijah E. Cummings will deliver one of three addresses to graduates of the University of Maryland University College on May 17. The other speakers are U.S. Rep. Steny Hoyer on May 17 and Maj. Gen. l Roderick J. "Rod" Isler, U.S. Army (Ret.) on May 18.