Colleges ranked by graduates' salaries [Pictures]

PayScale has released its 2013-2014 College Salary Report, which ranks more than 1,500 colleges based on the salaries their graduates earn. The list includes 16 colleges and universities in Maryland. While the Naval Academy was ranked No. 2 for its mid-career salary, it placed No. 1 for starting salary. PayScale collected data from an employee survey but only employees who hold a bachelor's degree, and not a higher degree, are included. In addition, the data for the service academies includes only graduates who are civilian employees and not currently active military service members. The salary combines base annual salary or hourly wage, bonuses, profit-sharing, tips, commissions, overtime and other cash earnings. A starting employee is full-time with five years or less experience in their career. A mid-career employee is full-time with at least 10 years of experience.