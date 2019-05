Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Sixth grader Gary Hawkins III, left, demonstrates for Baltimore City Schools CEO Gregory Thornton how one of the robots designed for the "Vex Nothing But Net" competition works. It was designed in an after school robotics program, held at the 29th St. Community Center. School officials and representatives from Johns Hopkins University visited Barclay Elementary/Middle School to celebrate the launch of a $5 million engineering and computer science oriented curriculum, funded by the university with a ten-year commitment.