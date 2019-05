Dr. Andres A. Alonso, CEO, Baltimore City Public Schools gets emotional as he speaks about his retirement.

At the Baltimore City Public Schools Office of Communication, Dr. Andres A. Alonso, CEO, Baltimore City Public Schools announces his retirement. News

Baltimore schools CEO Andres Alonso, whose bold yet divisive reforms led to a drastic shift in the city's educational landscape, will step down June 30, school board Chairman Neil Duke has confirmed.