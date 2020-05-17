With graduation, prom and seasons long gone, celebratory parade serves as farewell for Anne Arundel seniors

Draped in burgundy-and-gold robes on a candy and miniature diploma-strewn lawn, three Broadneck athletes could finally say goodbye.
The caravan of honking vehicles with graduation signs tacked to their windows wasn’t the harbinger of the end of their high school athletics careers -- the MPSSAA and state of Maryland hammered that reality in with the cancellations of the spring season, graduation and prom in the last few weeks.
The line of cars that made up the Broadneck parade, the latest in a series of community-organized celebrations for the Class of 2020, was coming at the last stage of the seniors’ grieving process.
Acceptance.
Alexis Keating, who will continue soccer in college at Frostburg State, had given up lacrosse two years ago because she'd fallen in love with track, which she lost this spring for good.
"It's sad, not being able to finish my senior year," Keating said. "...But you can't really dwell on the past. You just have to keep going."
Senior Nate Howard had turned his focus on those big celebrations like graduation and prom when his swimming season ended in the winter. Because of the pandemic, these last few months have felt like a massive letdown.
"It feels like you put 12 years in and it's like, oh hey, congratulations, and that's it. A little bit upsetting," Howard said.
But the parade helped soothe those feelings.
“It’s nice to see they support you, and some people recognize you," said Howard, who will transition to the Army ROTC program at the University of Pittsburgh.
"It might not have all been for nothing.”
That's what the parade organizers had been aiming for.
Putting it together
The beginnings of the Broadneck community parade began not after the pandemic struck but a few days before Christmas, as Whitney Ingram’s dog escaped.
The Broadneck community resident put a call to neighborhood Facebook pages to be on the lookout. Within days, people from streets away created search parties for her dog, which they found, two days before Christmas.
“I found the whole thing so touching,” Ingram said.
The overwhelming kindness of her community inspired Ingram to start the “Broadneck-Peninsula Neighbor Angels” page. People could post anything from needing help with a flat tire or providing nice Christmases for needing kids.
It was people like those that helped Ingram and her friend Kristin Davidson-Ruck together.
It pained Davidson-Ruck to think about all the things some of her family, also Broadneck seniors, and community would miss out on. She reached out to Ingram to see what could be done, creating the AACO Senior Shout Outs Facebook page: a virtual yearbook where community members could post tributes to their seniors.
With graduations canceled, the page began to explode with offers to help organize an alternative celebration. Davidson-Ruck reached out to Ingram, who was a bit more technologically-savvy than her.
They knew they couldn’t have help from the school. They also knew they could ask for forgiveness, not permission. The Broadneck senior parade was born, running from Cape St. Claire Elementary through to Broadneck Park.
“Since this has been such an outpouring of love, I want to make this even bigger and better next year, for my daughters,” Davidson-Ruck said. “We’re just going to keep it going, as long as we can. As long as we have the support and love from the community, we’re going to do this every year. It’s very important for children to know that they’re loved and we support them.”
When Ingram, whose children go to St. Mary’s, was putting the gift bags together last night for the Broadneck, she asked herself how she got here.
“But it was really so worth it, every time we heard from any parent or any senior, how much they appreciated it,” Ingram said.
Underclassmen wanted to help, too. Savannah Davidson to think about losing a season of outdoor track. But barring a much longer national recovery from the pandemic, she still has another three seasons of cross-country, indoor track and outdoor track left.
Knowing that, she wanted to bring joy to those who didn’t.
“It’s mostly showing the seniors we appreciate them, still giving them some positivity during difficult times,” Davidson said. "...The community coming together shows we’re all in this together.
Letting the past go
In that first two-week-postponement of spring sports in mid-March, Broadneck lacrosse goalkeeper Ben McGrady doesn’t think he stopped playing lacrosse once. The realization his season was truly over pummeled him after the second postponement. Even if sports did come back in mid-May, so what? He’d only have five days, and he knew that even a shorter season wasn’t realistic.
When the official cancellation came down, McGrady broke.
Wearing green-copper, silver and purple cords symbolizing his engineering accomplishments and graduation from the CAT-South engineering program over his robes, McGrady still beamed when he thought about what his team had managed to accomplish this year anyway. He recalled how he and his teammates wore sweat-clothes on the hottest day of training, so sure no other team had done it. He, and his family, could already imagine the “2020” stitched on to a Broadneck boys lacrosse championship banner, hanging for all time in the school gym.
McGrady had just begun to feel that glory stirring as he boarded the bus after the Bruins defeated last year’s state runner-up Howard in their first scrimmage of the spring. Then, he learned coronavirus would be taking lacrosse away.
“It was a very emotional ride down from Howard. Everybody was just upset that it came out the way it went down,” he said.
When the loss stings, McGrady replaces those feelings with memories of pride, of his teammates and the hard work they put in before the spring. That helps, a little.
“It’s sad to see it go. Leaving knowing putting in as much as I could and I’m confident in next year’s team," he said. "We’ve shown them how to lead and play for each other.”
The parade would be as much of a reunion as a farewell for Broadneck athletic trainer Brandee Hartz.
Soon, Hartz and her family would be leaving Cape St. Claire and the Bruins community behind, for Indiana. From her purple Jeep, she hoped to see some of her kids.
"I've watched them grow from being sophomores to now graduating seniors, and they've really grown," Hartz said. "They might not see it, but I definitely do. I'm proud of all their hard work and all they've accomplished, and I can't wait to keep an eye out on them, their stats and stuff in college."
It was difficult for senior Alexandra Babin to get excited for the parade, at first. That began to stir when the plans for how she and her family would decorate the truck started, and when she thought of what dress she’d wear under the ivory gown she’d have to borrow from her mother.
That love didn’t stop at those wearing Bruins colors. Without her proper graduation attire in yet, Annapolis senior Alexandra Babin wore her mother’s ivory gown and a woven gold tiara to the parade, but she didn’t feel out of place. An introvert, Babin didn’t attend many parties, but she still felt welcome among her neighbors, even if they did hail from rival schools.
“It does help. It’s comforting. It’s also nice, too, because the family’s getting along for once, which never happens,” Babin said. "I get to see my friends, which I never do. It’s cool that everybody’s a little ragtag, and we’re just all excited.
Before she’ll head off to lay the groundwork of her future video game company, Babin had the unexpected end-of-high school celebration with Broadneck students, not Annapolis, where the published author attended as part of the Performing & Visual Arts magnet program, studying creative writing.
“I’m hoping this whole quarantine ends, obviously wanting everyone to be safe; that’s priority. I hope the school year isn’t delayed for everyone else. We’ve got the juniors graduating, and we want them to experience things even if we didn’t,” Babin said. “I guess for us, we’re going to be alright. We’re going to pull through.”