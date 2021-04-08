Annapolis student Jalen Lamkin awarded Ed Casey Youth of the Year from Boys & Girls Club

Every weekend Jalen Lamkin wears his voice out singing for others in downtown Annapolis, public open-air shows that are stepping stones on his path to owning his own record label.
Lamkin got his first experience cutting a track in a computer lab at the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, and Wednesday night he won the organization’s Ed Casey Youth of the Year award, named after longtime executive editor of The Capital who was one of the driving forces behind creation of the club in Annapolis.
Lamkin remembers how important it was to make something at the club and get positive feedback about it from staff, making him feel validated in his interest in music.
Lamkin was a club member for nine years, and has also worked as a junior staff member. During a virtual ceremony Wednesday evening, Kelsey Johnson, Heritage Overlook Clubhouse Director, said the well-rounded, smart 18-year-old has left a mark on the club.
“He truly radiates positivity that captivates everyone he meets,” Johnson said.
Lamkin will receive a $2,000 scholarship go on to compete for the state and possibly the national Youth of the Year title, and if he wins, he wants to use the platform to help share positive messages with children around the country. He wants to tell them to try their hardest and put their all into their interests.
“It doesn’t matter what it is,” he said.
He also wants to create more awareness of the learning and leadership opportunities available at clubs around the country.
“As long as you work hard and relentlessly to pursue your goals, you can shape your reality,” Lamkin said.
Lamkin said the club gave him access to technology like music editing software, and also taught him other skills like communication and money management. It was something nutritious to feed his mind after school, he said.
Lamkin will graduate from Annapolis High School this year and will attend the University of Miami to pursue a career in music production and management.
Runner-up for the Youth of the Year award was Todd Womack, Jr., a junior at Annapolis High School who said the club helped develop his skills as a leader. He hopes to become an officer through an ROTC program at college, and eventually would like to join the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Special Weapons and Tactics team.
“I try my best to find the positives and boost everybody’s morale,” Womack, Jr. said.
Johnson said like a caterpillar becoming a butterfly, Womack, Jr. comes out of his shell to command a room.
“Todd is super-determined, precise, methodical and ambitious,” Johnson said.