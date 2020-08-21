The Y launches learning centers in Anne Arundel for students, will hold in-person academic support

Ahead of school starting online in the fall, the Y has partnered with two charter schools in Anne Arundel and a Pasadena Y wellness center to offer members who have students in-person support and activities starting Sept. 8.
Students in fifth to 12th grades whose families are members of the Y will be able to go to Monarch Annapolis, Monarch Global or the wellness center. Those families signed up for services in January will be able to register first for the learning centers.
In the Pasadena wellness center, the plan is to serve 50 students, Vice President of Youth Operations Dana Ashley said. The centers will be open Monday through Friday for either full day, half day or single day sessions.
“We are providing a safe environment where (students) can have their synchronous learning, and there will be support from our associates,” Ashley said.
The centers will also provide physical activities, social and emotional exercises on topics like mindfulness as well as an aftercare service with enrichment opportunities in areas like science, math and nutrition, she said.
The organization is waiting for approval with the Anne Arundel County Public Schools to expand to five additional schools at Jessup Elementary School, Richard Henry Lee Elementary School, Rolling Knolls Elementary School, Southgate Elementary School and George Cromwell Elementary School, according to Ashley.
These learning centers were partially created after the organization reached out to parents to hear what they needed as the summer was coming to an end. Members were surveyed and asked what services they needed.
“One of the resounding things was, ‘I need support with child’s learning,‘” Ashley said.
Parents who either worked out of the home or needed to focus on working remotely required additional supervision and guidance for their children to succeed in an online environment, she said.
Children also missed being with one another and being in a social environment, Ashley said.
“A lot of these kids are suffering from anxiety and not being around kids their age...I can’t imagine what some of these children are going through because they were basically disrupted from their structured environment,” she said.
The Y will submit in-person plans to the county health department and some of the measures include wearing face masks, taking temperatures, hand washing and using an exclusion room in case a child is sick.
“As parents of rising fifth graders, my wife and I know first-hand how challenging it is to both support your children in this new environment and tend to your own work responsibilities. We all need lots of help,” Y CEO John Hoey said in a press release.
“I am immensely proud of the way the Y has stepped in to help fill this gap and act as a partner to parents and school districts,” he said.
The organization has been able to host summer camps and emergency childcare this year.
In total, there are 19 sites in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, Baltimore County, Carroll County, Harford and Howard Counties. The number of students at each site varies but on average the centers will serve 26 to 52 students.