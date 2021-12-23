Heading into winter break, Anne Arundel County has COVID outbreaks at more than 50 public schools

Maryland has listed outbreaks of COVID-19 at more than 50 public schools in Anne Arundel County as of Thursday, as the system prepares to enter its weeklong winter break from buildings.
There are 923 students in Anne Arundel Public Schools with COVID-19 and 35 staff members as of Thursday. On Monday there were 521 cases among students and 45 among staff members. The increase of cases among students is happening as the spread of COVID-19 is on the rise in the community at large.
An outbreak is defined by the Maryland Department of Health as two or more lab-confirmed cases in the same cohort in a 14-day period, where there is no known exposure to a COVID-19 case outside of school. There are currently 56 public schools in the county with outbreaks, according to the state health department.
Winter break starts Friday, and students will return to school buildings Jan. 3, more than a week later. Buildings will be closed to students and staff during the break. Schools spokesperson Bob Mosier said the system has continued to disinfect classrooms, and custodians were using electrostatic sprayers to clean classrooms Thursday afternoon.
“This thing has really ramped up as we got to break. This gives not just our students but our staff an opportunity to be distanced from each other,” Mosier said about the winter break.
Mosier said the break is a much-needed respite for students and staff who are exhausted.
“Everyone is drained,” he said.
As of Thursday there also were 2,980 students and 54 staff members in quarantine under the school system’s policy of quarantining unvaccinated individuals who have been identified as close contacts of a person with COVID-19.
In a letter sent to families Wednesday, Superintendent George Arlotto asked students to take home the Chromebook assigned to them and said he has asked teachers to be prepared to teach from home, as the system is in a “season of uncertainty” when it comes to COVID-19.
“Again, we have absolutely no plans to convert to virtual instruction at this time. I am simply asking each of us to be prepared,” Arlotto wrote.
Some schools have paused athletic programs, Mosier said. The Monarch Academy Annapolis charter school switched to virtual learning Monday, Mosier said, a decision made by The Children’s Guild, the group which operates the school through a contract with the Board of Education.
Monarch Annapolis Parent-Teacher Association President Elizabeth Noble said the guild sent an email to families at 9 p.m. Dec. 16 announcing the pivot to virtual learning but didn’t send a text message or make a phone call. Students have generally not been taking their Chromebooks home with them, Noble said, unlike students at other public schools. Parents were asked to pick up computers Dec. 17 between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Noble said.
She is concerned the short notice and limited pickup window left hundreds of students without computers to learn from this week. Noble said the guild also didn’t have enough computers to distribute to kindergartners and prekindergartners, giving them packets to take home instead.
It is unacceptable that the youngest students were left out, Noble said.
She said the guild secured and distributed more devices on Monday and Wednesday, but she is still concerned that some students may not have the technology they need to learn from home because there have been no weekend pickups. Monarch Annapolis is supposed to return to in-person learning Jan. 3, Noble said.
“If you’re going to pivot, you need enough for everyone and accessible times,” she said.