Plan to go virtual on snow days in Anne Arundel approved by state, but superintendent says ‘snow days aren’t gone’

Sometimes a winter storm brings snowfall that is tempered and fluffy, a soft blanket over yards and homes — good for sledding and chilly fun. Other times storms are harsh and heavy, covering every branch, building and road with ice.

Advertisement

This year Anne Arundel County Public Schools will switch to virtual instruction for the latter, when the weather is so frightful no one would go outside for fun, Superintendent Mark Bedell said Tuesday. On days when the snowfall begs children to head outside to play, the system can still close schools and have a snow day, Bedell said.

“Snow days aren’t gone in Anne Arundel County. But I do want people know that it is a tool we will utilize on those days in particular when we know that we have sketchy weather,” Bedell said.

Advertisement

Students in third grade and older are expected to bring devices to and from school, should they be directed to learn remotely. Younger students have a device at school and a second device at home, the system said.

Bedell’s plan for virtual instruction on as many as eight inclement weather days this school year was approved by the Board of Education last month, and approved by the State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury this week. It is effective for this school year only.

The school system is required to have at least 180 days of instruction each academic year. The school calender plans for at least three inclement weather days. Last school year there were eight inclement weather days, causing the school year to be extended five days, through June 24.

Bedell said when presenting the plan in September that there is an advantage to maintaining learning during winter weather, rather than closing and adding days in late June, when students are finished with tests and ready for summer.

Bedell would decide when to switch to a virtual instruction day, and if the day would have live instruction, called synchronous learning, or independent asynchronous learning. The system will have no more than three asynchronous days. Students will receive at least four hours of live instruction on synchronous days.

The system has said students won’t be penalized if they miss work or can’t log on during a virtual instruction day, and will get a chance to make up work in-person. Staff will not lose pay because of the decision to have a virtual instruction day.