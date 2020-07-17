Anne Arundel teachers, principals and secretaries call for virtual school start

Anne Arundel County public schools employees called Friday for an online-only start to the school year in the fall, calling it the “safest option for our students, educators and families.”
Unions representing the county’s teachers, secretaries and assistants and principals said employees are concerned about the level of protocols in place to keep everyone healthy. Anne Arundel County Public Schools has yet to announce a decision, say it would release its plans by the end of the month.
“We know there is no better alternative to learning having teachers, school administrative and support personnel in front of students providing an environment that encourages collaboration, exploration, and creativity, but it must not come at the expense of our children’s and staff’s health,” the organizations said in a statement.
They added that “placing our students and staff in environments that will potentially increase their exposure, whether through busing, classrooms without proper ventilation, or inadequate (personal protective equipment) is irresponsible.”
The county educators unions’ cited in their statements identical stances from the state teachers union, the Maryland PTA and the Baltimore Teachers Union.
School officials were not immediately available for comment.
County schools is still reviewing models for reopening schools in September, a hybrid in which students spend two days in school followed by a separate group of students spending two days in school, one student per bus row (with the exception of siblings) and no more than 10 or 12 students per classroom, according to a statement released Wednesday.
The Teachers Associaton of Anne Arundel County conducted a survey on reopening from teachers and support staff. For fall teaching, 41% of the with 3,294 respondents said they were not sure of returning to in-person teaching, 35% were comfortable returning and another 24% not comfortable returning.
The Secretaries and Assistants Association of Anne Arundel County conducted its own survey of members, which includes teaching assistants, secretaries and technical service support staff. Based on the information given out by the school system so far, 61% of the 650 participants said no to feeling prepared to go back, while 39% said yes. About 51% said they are afraid to return to school.
The leaders of both unions signed the statement released Friday, along with the head of the Association of Education Leaders representing principals and vice-principals.
On Tuesday, the Maryland State Education Association and other groups called for a virtual semester for the fall. The groups submitted a letter to Gov. Hogan and State Superintendent Karen Salmon.
About half of the jurisdictions surrounding Anne Arundel County have announced their plans.
Schools in Prince George’s and Howard Counties announced this week they would conduct their first semester online. Baltimore County is also leaning to an online start to school.
Baltimore will hold classes both online and in-person with alternating schedules. Calvert County submitted a reopening plan with two options for students, either hybrid learning or all online.
Queen Anne’s County Schools is reviewing possible fall options such as online-only instruction, in-person instruction or a hybrid model.
he Maryland State Department of Education expects final reopening plans from school districts by Aug. 14.
School is scheduled to start for students Sept. 8.
Staff Writer Naomi Harris contributed to this story.