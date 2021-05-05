Another 11,000 students ask to return to Anne Arundel school buildings; there will be two-guest limit at graduations

Thousands of students have asked to join or expand hybrid learning in Anne Arundel County Public Schools, but it still isn’t clear how many students’ requests for more in-person time will be honored as principals consider capacity limits, multi-class schedules and bus transportation.
People who have requested a schedule change will find out if it has been granted or delayed by Monday, Superintendent George Arlotto told student board member Drake Smith during a meeting Wednesday.
Arlotto said there are 48,107 students learning virtually and 34,402 learning in person as of May 3.
A survey that went out to guardians last month asked if they wanted to change from virtual to hybrid and the results were discussed Wednesday. Arlotto said 4,214 students asked to move from virtual to two-day-a-week hybrid learning, and another 7,473 want to move from virtual to four-day-a-week hybrid.
There are 13,613 students in hybrid learning two days a week who want to expand to four days a week.
Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said the system’s ability to grant those requests will depend on how much space is available in classrooms and on buses. He said principals will make decisions about who to invite back based on their evaluation of that student’s need to be back in class.
“This is all very school and classroom by classroom specific,” Arlotto told the board Wednesday.
Board member Corine Frank of Pasadena asked something she said had been on the minds of many: does the CDC lifting its guidelines on outdoor mask use mean kids don’t need to wear masks at recess anymore?
No, Arlotto said. He said the county health department has recommended that students still wear masks both inside and outside the building.
Arlotto also provided some updates on limits at graduation. Each graduate will get only two tickets, though that is subject to change if state and local COVID restrictions change. One parking pass per graduate will be granted because parking at Crofton High is limited.
“Support the class of 2021 and travel together in the same car,” Arlotto said.
He also told the board about their vision for virtual learning in the future — a vision that predates COVID, he said. The option would be available for a limited number of students who need to learn remotely for a medical or personal reason, he said. Securing funding has been the issue, and the system recently was rejected for a $1 million grant from the state for the program.
“We are building that into some of the future federal funding that is coming our way,” he said.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools could present its plan for an entirely remote virtual academy that would serve students in grades 3-12 to the Board of Education at its May 19 meeting.
Unlike virtual learning, the system was pushed into this fall, Arlotto said the virtual academy would be largely asynchronous, so students don’t need to rush to a virtual class at a designated time.
The system’s youngest learners won’t be eligible for the program, as Arlotto said their needs are best met in person.