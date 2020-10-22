xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Anne Arundel Board of Education candidates talk with The Capital ahead of election

By
Capital Gazette
Oct 22, 2020 7:33 PM

Anne Arundel County Board of Education candidates spoke with editors and reporters at The Capital on topics varying from school reopening to school resources officers.

The board is transitioning from governor-appointed to a fully elected body, and candidates in District 2, District 3, and District 6 will be decided in the November election. So far, the school board is made up of four elected board members, Candace Antwine of District 1, Melissa Ellis of District 4, and Dana Schallheim of District 5, and Michelle Corkadel, of District 7, and they will serve six-year terms.

Advertisement

Watch the full discussions below.

District 2 candidates Raleigh Turnage Jr., Robert Silkworth

District 3 candidates Corine Frank, Ken Baughman

District 6 candidates India Ochs, Joanna Bache Tobin

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement