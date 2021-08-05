Fort Meade, other Maryland military installations nearing congressional approval for 2022 funding

Nearly $400 million could be coming to Fort George G. Meade as part of congressional funding bills.
The Senate Appropriations Committee passed the Fiscal Year 2022 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Bill on Wednesday. The plan calls for funding for multiple military installations in Maryland. The bill will now go to the Senate floor for a vote.
A House of Representatives version of the bill was included in the seven bills passed together by the House in July. The Senate version of the bill includes the same funding as the bill that passed the House.
Under the Senate bill, Fort Meade would receive $81 million for its barracks.
Fort Meade would also receive $100 million for a special operations facility. The National Security Agency, located at Fort Meade, would receive $104.1 million for a building on its west campus and $94 million for mission operations and record center on the west campus. Another $100 million would go toward a special operations facility.
Joint Base Andrews is also set to receive $26 million for a fire and crash rescue station, under the Senate bill. Bethesda Naval Hospital would receive approximately $153 million.
Overall, the Senate bill would send about $558 million to Maryland military installations if it were to pass.
Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen sits on the Senate Appropriations Committee, which also passed funding for other Maryland-based projects, including $51.33 million in projects related to the Chesapeake Bay.
Latest Education
“Making federal investments to generate more opportunities, good-paying jobs, and a better quality of life for all Marylanders is a top priority,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “From funding new and innovative ways to grow our local economies, to supporting our efforts to improve the health of the Chesapeake Bay, these projects hold tremendous potential for our communities.”