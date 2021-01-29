Anne Arundel teachers may not have opportunity for full vaccination before reopening

Last week Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced that it would partner with the fire department to vaccinate thousands of employees against COVID-19, but the inoculations haven’t been scheduled yet, making it unclear if teachers will be able to get fully vaccinated with both doses before returning to school in March.
Russell Leone, president of the Teacher’s Association of Anne Arundel County, said teachers should get both doses of the vaccine before returning to classrooms.
“We believe access to the full dose is an important factor,” he said. “Having the vaccines available will help increase the chance of a sustainable reopening of our buildings.”
Right now the vaccines that have been approved for use in the United States require two doses, 21 days apart for the Pfizer vaccine and 28 days apart for Moderna. The vaccine provides partial immunity two weeks after the first dose, and the second shot provides full efficacy.
In voting to start reopening schools by March 1, Board Member Robert Silkworth said it be “based upon Anne Arundel’s County commitment that our teachers and staff will have the opportunity to be sufficiently vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of February.”
In an interview this week, Silkworth said he expected vaccinations to begin no later than Feb. 1. As of Friday, the mass vaccination of teachers had not been scheduled.
Schools spokesman Bob Mosier said they expect that they will need to serve up to 12,000 people at the vaccination clinic at Severna Park High School. He said the county Fire Department is confident it can move people through the clinic quickly.
Mosier said they are waiting for vaccines to become available.
“Everything is ready to go, save for the vaccines,” Mosier said in a statement. “We have all the plans in place for Severna Park High School and people ready to alert to make appointments as soon as we know there are vaccines.”
He said they are discussing what happens if they are “unable to provide ample opportunities” for employees to get the vaccine prior to reopening. But reopening is not contingent on vaccinations.
“As Governor Hogan, Dr. Salmon, and health officials have said, the reopening of schools is an undertaking independent of vaccination,” Mosier said.
Employees will be expected to return regardless of their vaccination status, Mosier said. Those who obtain accommodations through state and federal law can continue working remotely, he said.
“A vaccination is not a condition of employment, nor is the lack of vaccination alone sufficient reason for an employee not to return,” he wrote in an email.
County health department spokeswoman Elin Jones said some teachers may get the vaccine at local pharmacies, or in their county of residence.
Mosier said employees who are vaccinated elsewhere or who decide not to be vaccinated are not obligated to tell the system, therefore they will not be able to say how many employees have been vaccinated.
Prince George’s County Public Schools will start vaccinating teachers on Saturday, the system said announced this week, and the clinics will run six to eight weeks.