Anne Arundel school system: 91% of employees are fully vaccinated, unvaccinated must submit to weekly COVID testing

Employees completed an online form this month, where 91% of the system’s approximately 11,000 employees reported they are fully vaccinated. The school system defines being “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 as a person who has had their final dose of their vaccine regimen at least two weeks ago, meaning either one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Moderna or Pfizer. While all adults in the United States are now also eligible for a booster shot, it is currently not being mandated by the school system.