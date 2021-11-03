Anne Arundel to release child vaccination appointments at 7 p.m. Wednesday

Online registration for appointments to vaccinate children 5-11 through the health department or county schools will open at 7 p.m. this evening, with clinics starting as early as Friday.
In a statement County Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said the county has received 4,950 first doses to administer. The vaccination regimen requires two doses, three weeks apart.
“The vaccine is safe, free and effective, and is the same vaccine that many adults received. It’s a key step in getting to our new normal,” he said in a statement Wednesday.
The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 5-11 was cleared by the Centers for Disease Control on Tuesday, allowing the roll-out of vaccination programs to begin. Demand is expected to outpace supply at first, County Executive Steuart Pittman said.
“While we expect there to be more demand than supply for a short period of time, I want to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as they are able,” he said in a statement.
Guardians have a few options if they are looking to sign their child up for a vaccination against COVID-19 as soon as possible. The county will hold a kids clinic Friday at Anne Arundel Community College, followed by clinics at Baymeadow in Glen Burnie, Pip Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis and Lula Scott Community Center in Shady Side, starting the week of Nov. 8.
Appointments for the county clinics will be release in two batches to ensure that anyone who couldn’t sign up at a specific time due to work gets a fair chance to sign up at a different time. The appointments will be released at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 and at noon Nov. 4 at www.aacounty.org/covidvax.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the health department are also offering vaccine clinics at elementary schools. Clinics will be held after school at Jacobsville Elementary and Odenton Elementary on Nov. 8, after school at Glendale Elementary and Van Bokkelen Elementary on Nov. 9, after school at Lothian Elementary and Tyler Heights Elementary on Nov. 10, after school at Cape St. Claire Elementary and Park Elementary on Nov. 11, after school at Benfield Elementary and Edgewater Elementary on Nov. 12 and at Davidsonville Elementary and Riviera Beach Elementary on the morning of Nov. 13.
Registration for those clinics also begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday at www.aacps.org/covidvaccines.
In addition to county and school clinics, doses will go out to 10 pediatrician offices and 30 pharmacies around the county. In a statement Wednesday CVS Pharmacy said 32 locations in Maryland will begin offering the vaccine starting this Sunday and is adding some kid-friendly elements to stores to make the process more tolerable.