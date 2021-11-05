First vaccines given to 5-11 year olds in Anne Arundel County Friday as almost all available appointments are booked

The first children younger than 12 were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Anne Arundel County on Friday.
“If everybody gets it, then we could stop having bad times of having to wear masks, we could go around more. This whole thing could have ended a long time ago,” 8-year-old Zachary Fultz said outside of a clinic at Anne Arundel Community College after being vaccinated.
It’s been two long years, his mother Randi Fultz said. She was one of thousands who signed her child up to be vaccinated through the county health department, which is offering appointments at clinics and at public elementary schools.
Appointments were made available at 7 p.m. Wednesday, and all slots were filled within 20 minutes, County Executive Steuart Pittman said Friday. More appointments were released Thursday at noon, and those also filled fast, he said.
The county isn’t sure when it will schedule more appointments — it depends on when the next shipment of vaccine will arrive, which they have not heard from the federal government yet.
There were 3,500 appointments available at clinics and another 1,800 at school clinics, almost all of which are now booked. There are 51,000 kids between age 5 and 11 in the county who are newly eligible for vaccination.
While the initial slate of appointments available through the county health department and at county schools are largely filled, Health Officer Nilesh Kalyanaraman said parents can still reach out to their pediatricians to arrange vaccination, or use one of the 30 pharmacies in the county offering the shot.
Fultz said she was waiting at 7 p.m. Wednesday to sign up. The appointment itself was short and easy, she said. Next, the two were headed to Starbucks for a treat.
Nurses Kyle Bateman and Beata Drapalski were preparing syringes inside the clinic Friday morning, so the proper dose was ready-to-go for appointments. Bateman said there has been a lull in demand for the vaccine as adults who want to get vaccinated have had months to do so. With the demand for the new vaccination for kids, he expects to be busy. And that’s a good thing, he said.
“If I’m tired at the end of the day, nice,” he said.
Reed Talada came to get his 7-year-old daughter Helen vaccinated Friday morning, and said it was a relief. He and his wife were vaccinated for months, but have not changed much about the way they live during the pandemic because they live with an unvaccinated person.
“We’ve kind of been living in this vaccine limbo because we’re vaccinated but we share our home with someone who hasn’t been so we’ve, you know, our behavior hasn’t changed much as a result of being vaccinated because we’ve been concerned about Helen,” he said.
Friday morning Helen was vaccinated, and Talada said he hopes it is a step in the return to going out to the movies, restaurants and on family vacations.
“I was really scared, but I had to do it. And I tried and I did it, and it didn’t actually hurt,” Helen Talada said.