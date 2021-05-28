Naval Academy Class of 2021 graduation live coverage: Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the midshipmen

Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage at the Naval Academy graduation ceremony, giving thanks to staff and alumni.
Her military aide is a 2004 Naval Academy grad, she said. She addresses the family of John Johnson, a midshipman who died in 2020. “Your son was taken far too soon and I promise you he will not be forgotten.”
There was also a moment of reflection for Midshipman 1st Class John Johnson, who died in December, after the Blue Angels flyover.
Harris talked about turning points in history including Sept. 11, Pearl Harbor, and the civil rights movement.
“That day shaped your entire life and it shaped our entire nation. It tested our system, our structure our very standing in the world.”
We are entering a new era, she says.
Talking about climate change as a threat to national security, she said, “You are among the experts who will navigate and mitigate this threat.” Grads will work on turning solar and wind energy into combat power. Marines would rather carry solar panels than batteries, she said.
“Biological threats like pandemics and infectious diseases are yet another threat on this era and you are confronting this threat,” she said.
Few classes have borne witness to the kind of change the class of 2021 has, navigating COVID and the unknown, Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck said in his speech as the Naval Academy graduation began.
Prior to his speech, Blue Angels have made their flyover appearance.
“So much work has been done to make Commissioning week run smoothly and safely,” Buck said, thanking academy staff.
The Blue Angels flyover was the last time Naval Academy alumnus Lt. Cmdr. James Haley flew over Annapolis as one of the Blue Angels.
Acting secretary of the Navy Thomas Harker spoke to the graduating class.
“Your academy experience has come with a unique set of trials,” he said. “That’s adaption and innovation and that’s the nature of our business.”
Harker also talked about mental health and sexual assault and harassment, calling it a “scourge on the military.” He told the graduating midshipmen to break the stigma around mental health.
At the ceremony, 786 new Navy officers and 274 Marine Corps officers will be commissioned.
Former Brigade Commander Ryan Chapman said the Class of 2021 led through a global pandemic. He said the academy’s strong vaccination effort this spring allowed a graduation day in person, with guests to happen, thanking the school’s superintendent and commandant.
Emmett Davis of Arnold is also graduating Friday, and will go to flight school to become a Navy pilot.
“The class did a great job adapting to challenging circumstances,” he said.
This article will be updated as the ceremony continues.