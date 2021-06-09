Naval Academy to hold I-Day in Annapolis at end of the month

Plebes will arrive at the Naval Academy at the end of the month as the institution holds Induction Day.
The academy will hold Induction Day, also known as I-Day on June 29 or June 30, with a swearing-in ceremony at 7 p.m. June 30.
Unlike last year’s I-Day, which was held in person with COVID-19 protocols in place, families will be allowed to attend the swearing-in ceremony. It will also be live-streamed, according to a release from the academy.
The academy will not have the incoming midshipmen undergo a restriction of movement period due to low COVID-19 cases and a high rate of vaccination among incoming plebes. The eliminated ROM period meant families could attend, according to the release.
Plebes will need to don masks until the academy personnel can review their records and the midshipmen finish their medical evaluation.
Fully vaccinated people are not required to wear masks inside or outside on federal policy, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and Department of Defense policy. All unvaccinated people who come on the Yard are asked to bring a mask and wear it when social distancing is not possible.
While parents are allowed to attend the swearing-in ceremony, they should not expect they will be with their plebe as they undergo their first day at the academy. Parents will drop their plebe off at Alumni Hall and then be required to exit. Parent forums will be held on the Yard both days, but details are forthcoming, according to the release.
Parents and families will be able to come to the Yard for the swearing-in ceremony by using the free shuttles from the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Masks are required on the shuttles.
Plebes will be able to go through training with limited COVID-19 restrictions, which will allow the team in charge of Plebe Summer to provide “the challenge these young warriors are looking for,” Plebe Summer Officer in Charge Marine Corps Lt. Col. Todd McCarthy said in the release.
“This is an incredible opportunity for these future leaders and our team is ready to train them to join the Brigade of Midshipmen,” McCarthy said. “I am highly encouraged by their sense of teamwork and dedication to our mission that they have demonstrated by their desire to arrive vaccinated.”