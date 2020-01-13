Lt. Kayla Barron had dreams of being under the sea as a midshipman at the Naval Academy. She graduated in 2010 as one of the academy’s first female submariners, but her Navy career could soon take her to space.
Barron, originally from Washington, is part of NASA’s newest class of astronauts who graduated from the Artemis program Friday after completing more than two years of training in Houston. She is one of 11 NASA candidates who, along with two Canadian Space Agency candidates, were selected for the class from more than 18,000 applicants.
With a couple more years of training, Barron could find herself on the International Space Station, the moon, or Mars.
Before she goes to infinity and beyond, Barron talked to The Capital about her job designing spacesuits and going back underwater to hopefully get to the moon.
How did you get from a submarine to, hopefully, space?
That journey actually brought me back to Annapolis and the Naval Academy. When I left my submarine I returned to the Naval Academy and worked for the superintendent, who was Admiral Carter at the time. During my time with Admiral Carter, I had the chance to meet a lot of really impressive people, including some astronauts who were his classmates from the Naval Academy. It was in talking to them I got inspired by the parallels between working on a submarine and working in space. I never made that connection before — humans operating in an environment where we’re not supposed to be living, either deep underwater or in the vacuum of space. You kind of need the same things to keep you alive and the same teammates to keep you effective. Those parallels inspired me to apply. And the timing was just great because I got that thought in my head and couldn’t get it out. Then NASA announced they were going to take applications for the next astronaut class. I looked at the requirements to apply and I found out that I met them, so I figured I would give it a shot and here I am a few years later.
What kind of cool stuff led you to graduation from the space program?
I’ve been learning to fly NASA training jets. We fly T38s here which are supersonic jet trainers. That was definitely challenging for me, (there are) different operational contexts than I’m used to.
Another really exciting part of our training is we’ve been learning all the basic skills to eventually do a spacewalk. And we do that training in a really cool neutral buoyancy lab just down the road from the Johnson Space Center here. We train underwater in real space suits and run real spacewalk procedures. Out of the airlock, go fix stuff or install upgrades and then go up to the airlock to get safely back inside. That training is really cool because every morning when you go there for training and get in the spacesuit you feel like you might do it in real life one day.
Tell me about Artemis.
We have a really cool goal right now. We’re trying to return humans to the surface of the moon in 2024 and it’s really exciting for us here at NASA because we’re really good at operating the space station, but we’re excited to explore new places again. We’re hoping to go to the south pole of the moon, which is a place we haven’t explored before. We’re hoping to create a sustainable presence there too. We’re not just going and coming back, but we’re hoping to stay with more permanent bases that will allow us to do some really incredible science. We want to learn how to use resources on the moon. One of the reasons we’re interested in the south pole is the water ice that we could use to drink ourselves but also to make fuel for missions to Mars or other places in the solar system. So there’s a lot of really cool engineering challenges and science objectives that we’re working toward. Having a really specific mission like that focuses the team on the right solutions to get us there.
Could we see you one day on the moon?
Oh, if I could, absolutely. I plan to have a long career here in the astronaut office. Who knows. We’ll see where it takes me.
You’re helping with Artemis’ spacesuit design. NASA has had some technical difficulties with women’s space suits recently. What’s it like differentiating between getting men and women into space?
That’s something we’re considering seriously in the spacesuit design. Obviously, our office has a ton of men and a ton of women so we’re designing suits to support people across the spectrum. One of the cool things about the suit we’re going to use on the moon is there are more sizing options to help with some of the things you’re talking about. Our current suit works...pretty well. It was designed for the space shuttle and it was designed not to be used for long-duration missions, so we’re pushing that equipment pretty hard given that we’re using it on the space station. Some of those suits have been in orbit for years and decades. This is an opportunity to start from scratch and learn everything we can from what works and what doesn’t.
If you could imagine sewing a spacesuit, it’s a pretty complicated design but there’s different patterning for men and women in the launch and landing suit. All the launch and landing suits will be custom made to each astronaut so we should have some good fit options. For moonwalks, the parts have to be interchangeable. We can customize the suit with sizing, but we’re doing a lot of testing to make sure that it fits everyone in our population, whether they’re short or tall, male or female, and make sure they can do the things we’re going to ask them to do. Such as, walking around on the moon, picking up rocks, doing a bunch of geology. We’re making sure we provide the best equipment we can.