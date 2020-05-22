Watch Naval Academy commissioning streamed here at 2:30 p.m.

The Naval Academy Class of 2020 had been commissioned in smaller groups of 200 in private ceremonies on the Yard over the past two weeks because of the coronavirus restrictions.
Today, which was supposed to be their official graduation day, the academy will release a video of the ceremonies incorporated with addresses from Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, as well as remarks from Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike M. Gilday and Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Robert P. Burke; Commandant of the Marine Corps Gen. David H. Berger; Naval Academy Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck; and the USNA Class of 2020 President Midshipman 1st Class Mike Smith.
The event will begin at 2:30 p.m. with a tribute to the Class of 2020, and the ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.
The Blue Angels surprised the Class of 2020 and Annapolis in a surprise flyover Wednesday as well. Since traditional Commissioning Week activities had been canceled, the flight demonstration squadron wasn’t expected to make its annual appearance.